Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed infections ease on Mon., along with ICU cases, related fatalities

The number of new single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections reached 698 in Greece on Monday, a lower figure than over the previous week, mostly likely due to lower tests the previous day, Sunday.

With the figure, total Covid-19 cases in the country neared 173,000.

The number of acute Covid-19 cases being treated in hospital ICUs decreased by two, with 299 on Monday. Of this sample of patients, the average age is 70, with 87.3 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

New related fatalities reported on Monday reached 26, with the death toll from the pandemic rising to 6,152.

The average age of the victims remained fixed at 70, with 95.6 percent having been either above the age of 70 or having suffered from an underlying condition.