PM again officially extends invitation to Prince of Wales to attend bicentennial Greek War of Independence commemoration

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke with the Prince of Wales, Charles, on Thursday, with the former again extending an official invitation to the heir to the British throne to attend events for the bicentennial of the commencement of the Greek War of Independence.

The events and commemorations in 2021 will also honor the imperative contributions of the UK, France and Russian in the Greek struggle to liberate the land from dour Ottoman rule and establish the first independent Greek state of modern times.

According to reports, Prince Charles repeated his love for Greece and cited the activities of the Prince’s Trust International charity in the country.

Charles has accepted the invitation to be present in Greece for the March 25 anniversary of the start of the Greek liberation struggle, while adding that a final decision is dependent on the course of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.