Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases ease on Thur. as stricter measures come in force in greater Athens area

Thursday, 11 February 2021 20:15
UPD:20:23
New single-day cases of Covid-19 remained above 1,000 on Thursday, but reduced from the previous day. Specifically, 1,327 new infections were recorded, down by 169 from Wednesday.

The number of intubated patients suffering from acute Covid-19 symptoms dropped by three, but the number of related deaths increased over the past 24 hours.

In the first case, 281 remained treated in hospital ICUs for Covid-19, with the average age remaining fixed 70; 85.4 percent suffer from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

The  number of related fatalities reached 22, with the death toll from the pandemic now reaching 6,056. The average age of the victims remained 79, with 95.6 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

