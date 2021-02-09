Greece, Israel agree to work on plan for easy travel of vaccinated tourists between them

Ever-closer Greek-Israeli relations advanced to yet a higher level this week during a visit by the Greek premier to the Mideast country, with both sides agreeing to work on a scheme whereby Covid-19 vaccinated tourists can travel between the two countries.

The pandemic-devastated Greek tourism sector, as well as the country's entire economy, is anxiously awaiting the 2021 holiday season in a bid to partially recovered from last year's dreadful showing.

Israel also wants to jumpstart the once brisk holiday arrivals to the Holy Land sites.

The agreement was announced in Jerusalem by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Greek counterpart, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The deal is designed to allow tourists with vaccination certificates to move between the countries “without any limitations and no self-isolation, nothing,” Netanyahu told reporters at a press conference.

Mitsotakis had earlier arrived from Cyprus, with both sides referring to a boon in bilateral and trilateral cooperation (Greece, Israel and Cyprus), while the former also touched on defense cooperation.