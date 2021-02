A total of mutated strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the so-called "British strain", have been detected in Greece, with the highest percentage in the greater Athens area. Another six instances of the "South Africa" strain have been detected.

Of the 1,526 single-day cases reported on Tuesday, 731 were detected in the greater Athens area, essentially Attica prefecture, while 174 cases were reported from northern Thessaloniki.