Economic damages of Covid-19 lockdown on Greek economy estimated at 2.4bln€ per month

By T. Tsiros

ttsiros@naftemporiki.gr

The monthly cost of the ongoing lockdown for the Greek economy is estimated at 2.4 billion euros, according to the country's relevant finance ministry, with the 2021 budget already facing revision.

On top of the economic damage incurred from the imposition of various degrees of pandemic lockdown measures, support measures have already reached 5.9 billion euros in the first quarter of 2021 alone, an outlay not envisioned in the year's budget.

With new and stricter measures expected to come into effect this week, the ministry has already announced that the state will fully cover the March leases of closed businesses and 40-percent of drastically affected retailers, while another round of benefits will be allocated to affected wage-earners.

At present, food & beverage outlets without take-away and delivery service have remained closed for nearly four months.