Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases again surge on Tues. ahead of expected 'hard lockdown'

An ominous trend over the past week in terms of single-day confirmed Covid-19 instances peaked on Tuesday, with the figure exceeded the 1,500-range for the first time in many weeks and in the face of gradually stricter measures to reduce public assembly and non-essentially movement of people outdoors.

Roughly half of the new cases were reported in the greater Athens area, which hosts approximately half of the country's 11 million residents.

Specifically, 1,526 new cases were reported on Tuesday, bringing the total number since the advent of the pandemic to just above 166,000.

Even worse, the number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute coronavirus symptoms continued to slowly but steadily rise, with 277 such cases recorded on Tuesday.

The average age of this sample of patients remained at 70, with 85.2 percent suffering from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

Another 20 related fatalities were reported, bringing the death toll to 6,017 in Greece throughout the pandemic. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, while 95.6 percent had suffered from underlying conditions or were above the age of 70.