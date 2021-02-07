Authorities cite interception of group illegal migrants attempting journey to Italy via sailboat

Greek coast guard authorities on Friday announced the arrests of 31 illegal migrants and two alleged people smugglers near the small southeast Attica prefecture port of Lavrion, after reportedly intercepting the former as they were about to board a large sailing yacht for transport to Italy.

Authorities said the group of third country nationals were transported to Lavrion, located some 50 kilometers from Athens, by bus, which they boarded outside the Greek capital's main train terminal.

The bus driver and a co-driver were arrested, while the vehicle was confiscated.

An investigation is continuing, with police and coast guard officials referring to an organized people smuggling.