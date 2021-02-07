Covid-19 outbreak: Weekend figures for new confirmed instances drop; patients in ICUs increase

New confirmed Covid-19 infections were reported on Sunday, although a small spike in the number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs for acute coronavirus symptoms was also recorded.

Specifically, 733 new infections were reported on the day, down from 1,113 the previous day, Saturday.

At the same time, acute Covid-19 cases in hospital ICUs reached 262, up from 249 just 24 hours earlier. The average age of these patients remained fixed at 70, with 85.9 percent either suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Related fatalities reported on Sunday reached 21; 29 the previous day. The death toll since the advent of the pandemic reached 5,972, with the average age of the victims being 79, and with 95.6 percent having either suffered from an underlying condition, or were above the age of 70.