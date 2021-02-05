Greek PM announces more support for devastated F&B sector until spring

The Greek government, via Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis himself, announced four emergency measures to shore up the country's now pandemic-devastated food-&-beverage sector, as the current lockdown appears lasting into the early spring - at least for the specific businesses.

Faced with increasing, and oftentimes desperate pleas by business owners, especially establishments without take out or delivery options, Mitsotakis said the state will cover their leases for an additional month, meaning March.

Moreover, the state will continue to allocate a monthly benefit - roughly at 500 euros - to employees of closed businesses.

Lower VAT rates will remain on coffees and non-alcoholic beverages until Sept. 30, 2021, with lower rates also envisioned for transports, cinemas and movie theaters, once the latter open.

Finally, he said the state will cover a portion of fixed expenditures of businesses closed since last spring.