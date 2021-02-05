Covid-19 outbreak: Continued spike in confirmed single-day cases; fatalities drop

New confirmed single-day Covid-19 infections again exceeded 1,000 on Friday, continuing a trend begun over the previous days, which also led to stricter measures imposed against non-essential movement outdoors in Greece.

Specifically, 1,195 new infections were reported, up from 1,070 a day earlier and 1,151 on Wednesday.

The total number of Covid-19 infections recorded in Greece now exceeds 162,000.

The number of intubated patients treated in ICUs remained stable, at 246, now slightly by three cases from Thursday. The average age of this sample of patients is 70, with 86.6 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Lastly, another related 19 deaths were reported on Friday, as the daily number of fatalities continue to fall, even amid a spike in confirmed infections.

The death toll from the pandemic now stands at 5,922. The average age of the victims remained at 79, with 95.5 having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.