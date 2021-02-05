Covid-19 outbreak: Greater Athens, Thessaloniki area designated in 'red zones' due to virus' concentration

Friday, 05 February 2021 21:02
UPD:21:04
The greater Athens area (Attica prefecture), greater Thessaloniki in northern Greece and the adjacent prefecture of Halkidiki have been designated as "red zones" in terms of Covid-19 concentrations, with the most prominent measure being a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for all non-essential outdoor movement.

Also, high schools that managed to open last week will again be closed as of Monday. However, junior high schools, primary schools and pre-schools will continue to operate.  

Only super markets and retailers selling non-durable goods will remain open on Saturday, along with petrol stations and most pharmacies - but only up until 5 p.m.

Places of worship around the country will be allowed to hold services with worshipers present under the current restrictions imposed, such as a ceiling on the number of people inside a building, depending on its size, the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing etc.

