Covid-19 outbreak: Greater Athens, Thessaloniki area designated in 'red zones' due to virus' concentration

The greater Athens area (Attica prefecture), greater Thessaloniki in northern Greece and the adjacent prefecture of Halkidiki have been designated as "red zones" in terms of Covid-19 concentrations, with the most prominent measure being a 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for all non-essential outdoor movement.

Also, high schools that managed to open last week will again be closed as of Monday. However, junior high schools, primary schools and pre-schools will continue to operate.

Only super markets and retailers selling non-durable goods will remain open on Saturday, along with petrol stations and most pharmacies - but only up until 5 p.m.

Places of worship around the country will be allowed to hold services with worshipers present under the current restrictions imposed, such as a ceiling on the number of people inside a building, depending on its size, the mandatory wearing of face masks, social distancing etc.