Report: German federal police to again patrol at Greek airports

A German media report this week reported that a previous program, whereby German police officers were stationed in Greek airports, has been deemed as successful, and will thus be expanded.

The program aimed to better intercept individuals travelling with fake travel documents, usually asylum seekers who cannot leave Greece legally or even outright illegal migrants.

According to a report on Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung's (WAZ) website, Germany's federal police, in cooperation with their Greek colleagues, intercepted more than 5,200 people attempting to travel with fake documents towards Germany.

In most cases, organized migrant smuggling were involved.