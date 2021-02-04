Body of missing Iraqi pilot found near wreckage of training plane in NW Greece

Rescue units on Thursday recovered the body of a 32-year-old Iraqi pilot missing, along with a single-engine light trainer plane he was piloting, since Sunday, in a mountainous region just northeast of the city of Ioannina.

Wreckage of the plane was spotted a day earlier by aircraft searching in the vicinity of the Mitsikeli mountain range.

The pilot, one of several dozen from Iraq being trained in the northwest city of Kozani, was taking his first solo flight, with take off from Kozani and a planned landing in Ioannina.