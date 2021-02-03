Negative yield again accompanies Greece's latest sale of 13-week T-bills

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:09
UPD:21:12
EPA/ARNE DEDERT
Greece has accepted 812.5 million euros - out of 1.071 billion euros in bids - for 13-week treasury bills to refinance a maturing issue, the Public Debt Management Agency announced on Wednesday.

The yield remained negative, at -0.32 percent.

Dealers can additionally submit non-competitive bids up to 30 percent of the amount initially auctioned until Feb. 4, 2021 (noon local time), PDMA added.

The settlement date is Feb. 5, 2021

The issue's bid-to-cover ratio reached 1.71, dropping from 2.1 in the previous auction.   

