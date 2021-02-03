Covid-19 outbreak: Fears of stricter lockdown rise in Greece after latest surge of single-day confirmed instances

Single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece again exceeded the 1,000-mark on Wednesday, the second straight day in which the figure reached into the four digit range. The development fueled more speculation that the government, acting on recommendations of a committee comprised of epidemiologists and public health experts, will impose a strict lockdown on areas where the virus' concentration is highest.

One proposal cited by top ministers on Wednesday is a curfew from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. for all non-essential movement outdoors.

A total of 1,151 new Covid-19 infections were reported on Wednesday, slightly down the previous day's 1,261 cases.

Ominously, more than half of the instances were detected in the greater Athens area. The total number of Covid-19 instances in Greece has nearly reached 160,000.

The number intubated patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms remained stable, 246 on Wednesday compared to 244 a day earlier.

Related deaths reported over the past 24-hour reached 27, up from 22 the day earlier.

The death toll in Greece since the advent of the pandemic reached 5,878, with the average age of the victims fixed at 79, and with 95.5 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.