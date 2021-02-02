Makeshift explosive device destroys vehicle belonging to ND deputy

A makeshift explosive device comprised of camping gas canisters was placed and detonated on Tuesday evening under a vehicle belonging to ruling New Democracy (ND) party deputy Konstantinos Bogdanos.

The vehicle was parked in front of the apartment building where the MP lives with his spouse, in the upscale north Athens district of Kifissia.

Condemnations by political parties, including ND and main opposition SYRIZA, followed the news of the attack.

Bogdanos, a freshman lawmaker, is among the more outspoken conservatives in the center-right party. Before his election in July 2019 he was a television news program talk radio host.