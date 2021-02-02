Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day new infections more than double on Tues. in Greece; again above 1,000

New single-day confirmed instances of Covid-19 again exceeded the 1,000-level on Tuesday, mostly probably due to increased testing, but also fueling worries over a "third wave" of the pandemic, especially in the greater Athens area.

Specifically, 1,262 new infections were reported, more than double the figure from the previous day.

The positive news comes from the fact that the number of intubated patients and related fatalities continues to drop on a daily basis.

The number of acute coronavirus cases being treated in hospital ICUs eased to 244 on Tuesday. The average age of this group of patients is 70, with 86.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The macabre number of 22 new related fatalities brings the death toll of the pandemic to 5,851, with the average age of the victims fixed at 79, and with 95.5 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.