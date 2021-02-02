Another 728 mln€ allocated to Greece via EU's SURE program to mitigate effects of pandemic on employment

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen took to her official Twitter account on Tuesday evening to announce the disbursement of 728 million euros to Greece, via the Union's SURE program to mitigate risks of unemployment amid the current pandemic.

Similar disbursements of such emergency funding were allocated to other EU countries as well.

In a Twee, in Greek, von der Leyen said the support aims to finance systems of reduced work schedules, and to support wage-earners.

Greece's total take from the specific program now stands at 2.7 billion euros.

"Europe stands by you," the EU president concluded.