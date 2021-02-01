Six investment schemes express interest in Larco

Monday, 01 February 2021 23:12
UPD:23:17
Greece's privatization agency (HRADF) on Monday announced that six investment schemes have submitted an expression of interest for the long-term lease of ferrous maker Larco, in south-central Greece, as well as two related mines.

According to the agency, the parties that submitted an expression of interest are:  

- UK-based COMMODITY & MINING INSIGHT IRELAND LTD

- A consortium composed of Greece-based multinational construction contractor GEK Terna with Swiss-based AD HOLDINGS AG

-  MYTILINEOS S.A., one of Greece's biggest industrial groups.  

- Swiss-based multinational SOLWAY INVESTMENT GROUP LTD

- Cyprus-based multinational THARISA PLC

- TRAFIGURA GROUP Pte Ltd. a Singaporean multinational commodity trading company.

 

