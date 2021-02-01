Latest figures show 2.75% of Greece's population of 11 million vaccinated against Covid-19

The target by Greek public health authorities is to vaccinate all people in the 70 to 75-year-old range and those in at-risk groups against the Covid-19 virus by the end of March, depending on the deliveries of approved vaccines.

The same officials said the country is awaiting 1.3 million doses in the second quarter of 2021 from the Johnson & Johnson multinational, assuming all bureaucratic obstacles are cleared.

On Friday, 90,000 doses of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine were received, while 540,000 doses are expected from AstraZeneca by the end of March in Greece.

More than 20,000 people in Greece were vaccinated on Monday, with the total now at roughly 290,000 since the vaccination campaign began in late December, which translates into 2.75 percent of the population.

So far, a total of 450,000 appointments for vaccination have been scheduled, with Greece figuring in sixth place in the EU in terms of the rolling average of doses per 100,000 residents.