Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day new infections still hover at 500-mark; spike in fatalities, lower number of intubated patients

New single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections continued to hover in the 500 range on Monday, with the specific number announced, 543, higher by 59 from the previous day, Sunday.

The number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs for acute coronavirus symptoms eased to 248, down from 255 the previous day. The average age of patients in this group is 68, with 86.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 1,121 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the advent of the pandemic.

On a more ominous note, the number of related deaths reported over the past 24 hours almost doubled, with 33 fatalities added to the macabre death toll. The same figure for Sunday was 17.

The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, with 95.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.