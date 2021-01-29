Covid-19 outbreak: Higher single-day tally of confirmed Covid-19 infections on Fri.

Single-day confirmed Covid-19 cases again shot up in Greece on Friday, rising to 941 from 716 the previous day. The total number since the pandemic began neared 156,000.

On a brighter note, the number of intubated patients treated in hospital ICUs continued to ease, falling to 260 on Friday, down from 268 the previous day. The average age of these patients is 68, while 85.8 percent suffering from an underlying condition or are above the age of 70.

Twenty-two new related fatalities were reported on the day, bring the total death toll to 5,764. The average age of the victims is 79, with 95.5 suffering from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.