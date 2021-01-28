Six regional energy minister discuss prospects for shipping east Med natgas to continental Europe

Energy ministers from six countries - Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Hungary, Israel and Serbia - met on Thursday, via teleconference, to discuss the prospects of natural gas export to continental Europe from fields in the eastern Mediterranean.

Greece was represented by relevant minister Costas Skrekas.

Among others, the creation of a work group of experts was decided, in order to assess the prospects of natgas exports from the specific region to Europe - essentially an exercise aimed to boost the economic viability and technical feasibility of the very ambitious East Med pipeline project.

The Greek side also proposed that the six minister address a letter to EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, underlining the importance of the proposed East Med pipeline for regional energy security.