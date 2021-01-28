Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day confirmed cases ease slightly in Greece; fatalities continue to drop

Thursday, 28 January 2021 22:12
UPD:22:19
Single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections eased on Thursday, at 716 for the day, slightly down from the previous 24-hour period. Related fatalities continued to fall, with 18 deaths from the coronavirus reported, while 268 people remained intubated in hospital ICUs.

The macabre death toll from the pandemic has reached 5,742, with the average age of the victims remaining at 79.

Some 95.5 percent of the victims had suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

The total number of Covid-19 infections in the country since the advent of the pandemic neared 150,000.

Of the intubated patients, the average age also remained at 68, with 86.2 suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.  

 

 

