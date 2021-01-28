Minister: Temporary pensions to be issued until permament benefits approved; tens of thousands of applications pending

Greece relevant labor and social insurances minister on Thursday said temporary pensions will be granted to tens of thousands of applicants waiting months, if not years, for their social security payments to commence after filing all the necessary paper work.

Minister Kostis Hatzidakis, who was recently “reshuffled” from the energy and environment portfolio, said the leadership of the largest social security fund in hte country, EFKA, along with a selected project manager, has opted for the temporary pension option, until a full and monthly allocated benefit is issued.

Hatzidakis said the measure affects beneficiaries above the age of 62, with the temporary benefit based on the number of years employed – and contributions paid, by extension.

According to press reports in Athens this week, one of the issues tabled by representatives of the country’s institutional creditors – dubbed “The Institutions” during the SYRIZA years – expressed concern over the large number of outstanding social security benefits applications still not processed.