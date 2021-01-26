Ancient white marble gravestone monument unearthed at site where ancient Athenian municipality stood

Archaeologists this month uncovered a white marble gravestone monument in what's believed to be the remains of an ancient cemetery east of Athens proper, in the modern-day municipality of Paeania (Paiania).

Paeania is roughly in the same area as the two ancient "demoi" (municipalities) of classical antiquity, namely, Upper Paeania and Lower Paeania, on the eastern slope of Mt. Hymettus, from where renowned Athenian orator Demosthenes hailed from.

The artifact was unearthed as part of a so-called salvage, given that a new town hall is set to be built on the site.

The monument is broken into roughly two major parts, and depicts two female figures, in normal dimensions, facing each other; the deceased woman on the right seated on an elaborate bench, and with the feet rested on a low foot stool.

In front of the deceased, to the left, the sculpture depicts her handmaiden, mournfully holding her head with her left hand.

The artifact was transported to the nearby Archaeological Museum of Brauron (Vravrona) for conservation, while the excavation is continuing.