Covid-19 outbreak: Greek Police abruptly announce ban on public assemblies of more than 100 people until Feb. 1

Greek police (EL.AS) announced another prohibition against public outdoor assemblies exceeding 100 people, with the pandemic-related measure taking effect from today until Monday, Feb. 1.

The decision is expected to again attract significant criticism by the leftist opposition, labor unions and college students groups, given that street protests and rallies are common in the country, especially Athens.

In justifying the one-week prohibition, law enforcement authorities cited a recommendation by the national committee for public health protection, with the decision taking effect with the signature of the chief of police.

Foreseen fines for violations are also hefty, at 3,000 euros for anyone organizing such outdoor assemblies, and 300 for anyone participating.

The measure will not affect any scheduled assembly or the presence of people outside stores and malls.

Current measures and restrictions, such as the mandatory wearing of face masks and public distancing outdoors, are still in effect.