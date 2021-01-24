Alexis Tsipras' son tests positive for Covid-19 after exhibiting mild symptoms

The pre-teen son of former prime minister Alexis Tsipras was among the latest residents in Greece to test positive for the Covid-19 virus over the weekend, following the appearance of mild symptoms on Saturday.

Tsipras, his wife and second son tested negative.

The current main opposition leader has received both doses of the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine, with the second jab coming last week.

As a result, and based on the latest data regarding immunity upon receiving both doses of the specific vaccine, the elder Tsipras will remain in quarantine with the rest of his family.