Total Covid-19 vaccinations in Greece now exceed 140K

Friday, 22 January 2021 22:10
UPD:22:16
INTIME NEWS/ΜΠΟΥΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΒΑΓΓΕΛΗΣ
A total of 17,523 injections of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine were reported around Greece on Friday, as the country's public health care system appears to have ramped up vaccinations after a sluggish start.

Overall, the number of such vaccinations nearing 141,000 since late December 2020, with the second dose of the two-dose protocol commencing this week. At least 138,312 people have been injected with the first dose.

The issue of how many and the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the nation of roughly 11 million people, as with most things in Greece, is cause for political "scrimmages"  between the center-right government and the leftist opposition.  

