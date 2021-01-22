Total Covid-19 vaccinations in Greece now exceed 140K

A total of 17,523 injections of the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine were reported around Greece on Friday, as the country's public health care system appears to have ramped up vaccinations after a sluggish start.

Overall, the number of such vaccinations nearing 141,000 since late December 2020, with the second dose of the two-dose protocol commencing this week. At least 138,312 people have been injected with the first dose.

The issue of how many and the pace of Covid-19 vaccinations in the nation of roughly 11 million people, as with most things in Greece, is cause for political "scrimmages" between the center-right government and the leftist opposition.