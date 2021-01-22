Covid-19 outbreak: 585 new single-day Covid-19 infections in Greece on Fri.; 28 related deaths

The single-day tally for confirmed Covid-19 infections on Friday reached 585, another topping the previous day's total of 509. Related deaths were 28, up three from the previous 24 hours.

With Friday's figure the total number of infections in the country exceeded 151,000.

On an optimistic note, the number of intubated patients being treated in hospital ICUs continued to steadily drop, with 288 such cases reported on Friday. The average age of this group is 68, with 86.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

The latest fatalities from the virus brought the macabre total to 5,598. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, while 95.4 percent suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.