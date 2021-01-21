BoG: Pandemic has also negatively affected NPLs in Greece

Thursday, 21 January 2021 20:49
UPD:20:50
REUTERS/ALKIS KONSTANTINIDIS
Non-performing loans (NPLs) held by Greece's four systemic banks have increased during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, up by eight to 10 billion euros, according to the Bank of Greece's Financial Stability Review.

NPLs decreased at the end of September 2020, down to 58.7 billion euros from 68.5 billion euros, the figure at the end of 2019.

Nevertheless, the Greek average, at 35.8 percent of GDP, is significantly higher than the EU average of 2.3 percent.

The entire report is found here:

https://www.bankofgreece.gr/en/news-and-media/press-office/news-list/news?announcement=59cab624-6ced-4b47-8f1c-5ba4a9108d52

