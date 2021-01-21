Covid-19 outbreak: Single-day figures ease again, albeit marginally on Thurs; 25 related deaths

Covid-19-related figures fell on Thursday - compared to Wednesday - but only marginally, as Greece nears three months into a partial nationwide lockdown only recently relaxed in the retail sector.

For instance, new confirmed single-day cases reached 509 on the day, down from 516 on Wednesday. The figure puts the total number of infections now above 150,000.

Intubated patients with acute Covid-19 symptoms being treated in hospital ICUs stood at 293 on Thursday, down by seven from a day earlier.

The average age remained fixed at 68, with 85.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

A total of 1,050 people, on the other hand, recovered and were discharged from ICUs.

Twenty-five related fatalities on Thursday (27 on Wednesday) brought the death toll to 5,570. The average age of the victims remained 79, with 95.4 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.