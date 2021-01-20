Mitsotakis congratulates new US president Biden, VP Harris

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday afternoon congratulated Joe Biden and Kamala Harris shortly after they were sworn-in as US president and vice-president, respectively, in front of the US Capitol in Washington DC.

“Warmest congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. It is with a sense of renewed optimism that we look forward to further strengthening the bonds and friendship between our two nations,” Mitsotakis tweeted from the premier's official account.

While not going on the record, official Athens is nevertheless expecting a stricter position by the Biden administration vis-a-vis Turkish belligerance throughout the wider region and Ankara's defense deals with Russia.