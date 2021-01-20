Covid-19 outbreak: 516 new single-day Covid-19 infections in Greece on Wed.

Another 516 new single-day Covid-19 infections were reported in Greece on Wednesday, as the total since the advent of the pandemic is just shy of 150,000, nearly three months into a partial - and now relaxed - nationwide lockdown.

Three hundred patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs, with the average age of this group at 68, and with 86.7 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

Conversely, 1,044 patients recovered from acute Covid-19 symptoms and were discharged from ICUs.

A total of 27 related deaths were reported on the day, over the past 24-hour period, with the death toll at 5,545.

The average age of the victims was 79, with 95.4 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or being above the age of 70.