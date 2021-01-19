Covid-19 outbreak: Small surge in new single-day infections, related fatalities after days of decreases

New single-day confirmed Covid-19 infections in Greece recorded a spike on Tuesday from the previous day's tally, 566 to 320 on Monday, while the number of related fatalities also up, 30 reported deaths on the day from 19 just 24 hours earlier.

The number of intubated patients in hospital ICUs treated for acute coronavirus symptoms remained mostly stable, 320 on Tuesday, two less than on Monday.

The total number of infections recorded in Greece since the beginning of the pandemic neared the 150,000-mark.

The average age of intubated patients remained 68, with 86.9 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

With Tuesday's macabre results, the death toll from the pandemic reached 5,518 in the country. The average age of the victims also remains fixed at 79, with 95.4 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.