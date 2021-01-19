Greek FM: Pending expansion of territorial waters around Crete obviously involves eastern part

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias clarified on Tuesday, speaking before a Parliament plenary session, said a pending expansion of territorial waters around Crete obviously includes maritime regions to the east of the large island.

He was responding to a point raised by the rapporteur of main opposition SYRIZA party, former foreign minister Giorgos Katrougalos, who claimed that there was a "difference of opinion" between Dendias and PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis over the specific issue and even strategy in the face of Turkish provocations and belligerence in the wider region.

"The country's (Greece) position vis-a-vis Greece's continental shelf is detailed by the Maniatis law. As far as the exclusive economic zone is concerned in relation to the continental shelf in the specific region, this is a fact; it has not been delimited with an agreement with bordering states, and here I am referring to Turkey. This, however, does not mean that there is a divergence (in views)."