Group of would-be migrants rescued from remote coastal spot on Lesvos

Greek public television on Tuesday morning reported that coast guard authorities were responding to a shipwreck involving a migrant boat, in a sea region southeast of the eastern Aegean island of Lesvos.

The specific island is the preferred destination of migrant smugglers and people traffickers operating from the opposite Turkish coast.

According to reports, at least 24 people were rescued so far from a remote spot on the island's coast, while the body of one man was retrieved. Initial reports point to hypothermia as the cause of death.

No information was given on the nationality of the rescued people or the conditions involving their illegal passage from Turkey to Greek territory.