First of five high-speed trains for Trainose arrives in Thessaloniki from Italy

Trainose, the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane (FS)-owned rail operator in Greece, begins test runs of its five refurbished "white bullet" trains late this month, with the first Athens-Thessaloniki route with passengers expected to debut on March 25, which marks the bicentennial of the beginning of the Greek War of Independence.

The first such train, ETR 470, reached Trainose's depot in Thessaloniki on Saturday afternoon to begin trials.

The refurbished trains depart the Alstom plant in Savigliano, in northwest Italy, for Greece via nearly half a dozen countries in southeast Europe.