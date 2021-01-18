Fallout continues over Olympic sailing champion's allegation of sexual assault by federation official 23 years ago

A shocking accusation last week by one of Greece's foremost female athletes, Olympic gold medal sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou, that she was sexually assaulted 23 years ago on the sidelines of a qualification tournament by a top official with the country's sailing federation continued to generate immense "MeToo"-like reverberations across Greek society on Monday.

Bekatorou was received by Greece's president of the republic, Katerina Sakellaroupolou, spoke previously with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and met with the relevant sports minister, all after going on the record in a press interview and then naming her alleged assailant in testimony to a prosecutor.

The latter, Aristidis Adamopoulos, was widely identified by his name and photograph by local and international media. He resigned from his position as vice-president of the Hellenic Sailing Federation. The latter organization also called on the man, in his 60s, to resign as the federation's representative on the Hellenic Olympic Committee's board. He was also expelled from a local chapter of ruling New Democracy (ND) party in the eastern Attica prefecture (east of Athens proper).

Adamopoulos has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, saying he resignation was due to the "massive negative publicity" the allegations have on his federation and the HOC.

Meanwhile, the Athens first instance court prosecutor's office has begun an investigation into the serious allegation by Bekatorou.