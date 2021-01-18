Covid-19 outbreak: Dropping figures around Greece into nearly 3-month partial nationwide lockdown

New single-day confirmed Covid-19 cases reported in Greece on Monday reached 320, based on some 9,000 tests (rapid and molecular) conducted the previous day around the country, while related deaths continued to drop amid a nearly three-month partial nationwide lockdown.

The 24-hour death toll was 19, while 322 remained in hospital ICUs for acute Covid-19 symptoms.

The average age of intubated patients remained fixed at 69, with 87.3 percent suffering from underlying condition or being above the age of 70.

With the new number of fatalities, the tragic death toll since the beginning of the pandemic rose to 5,488. The average age of the victims fixed at 79, and with 95.4 percent having suffered from an underlying condition or were above the age of 70.

Monday marked the opening of much of Greece's retail sector for business, although strict public health and assembly measures were still in place.