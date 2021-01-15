Improved Covid-19 figures allow Greek govt to ease pandemic lockdown restrictions smothering economy

The Greek government on Friday, as widely expected, announced an easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, beginning on Monday, with most retailers allowed to open in areas with low concentrations of the virus.

Personal care (barbers, hair and nail salons) shops will also open, as stable to improved figures related to the pandemic essentially forced the Mitsotakis government to relax restrictions for retailers, as the two-and-a-half lockdown has taken a devastating toll on the economy and state revenues.

Consumers will still have to send a relevant SMS to go shopping, while floor size will determine the ceiling on the number of people allowed inside a store at any given time. Wearing face masks is also mandatory.

The seven-day average of new fatalities per 100,000 residents in Greece stood at 0.34 on Jan. 13, down from 0.94 in mid December. The EU level is at 0.77 and at 1.01 for the United States.