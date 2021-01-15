Greek woman, reported as 117 years old, receives Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine jab this week

Greece's oldest citizen, by most accounts, and possibly one of the oldest in the world, known to all as Mrs. Eleftheria, received Pfizer-BioNtech's Covid-19 vaccine injection this week.

The supercentenarian lists a birth date of April 12, 1903 on the Ionian island of Lefkada, which would make just three months shy of 118.

One of Greece's oldest citizens lives in a care facility in the west Athens district of Nea Ionia, and news of her vaccination emerged with the country's deputy minister for labor and social affairs, Domna Michailidou, visited the facility earlier in the week to observe the process for people over the age of 85.

The assisted living home's staff briefed the deputy minister that Mrs. Eleftheria was in good health and wanted to be vaccinated for Covid-19, which she maintained will allow her to soon accept visits from her children and grandchildren.