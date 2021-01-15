First major snowfall of the season hits Greece

The first major snow storm of the season is expected to blanket much of northern and central Greece over the weekend, with most of the mountainous regions in the north and central portions of the country already covered with snow.

The mountainous regions of the Peloponnese, in southern Greece, also received the first major snowfall of the season.

Heavy rains are forecast for elsewhere in the country on Saturday, especially on the Ionian islands and the western seaboard of the country, although the weather system is expected to fizzle out by Sunday.

Sub-zero temperatures were also recorded on Friday and are again forecast for Saturday for much of northern and central Greece.