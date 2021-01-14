Govt spox: Each month of pandemic lockdown costs upwards of 3 bln€ in lost turnover

The Greek government is reportedly leaning towards an easing of a Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, with retailers expected to open on Monday with the "click away" method and by fielding appointments for customers to brought by for a specific amount of time.

A decision is expected on Friday.

In statements on Thursday, government spokesman Christos Tarantilis said the government "is not putting protection of human life on an scale, but at the same time it cannot ignore the needs of working people and the business community... such as the retail sector, which is amid the annual discount sales period."

He also underlined that the a month in lockdown costs upwards of three billion euros in lost turnover.