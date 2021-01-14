Next step taken to turn Aristotle Onassis' private isle, Skorpios, into exclusive resort

By L. Karageorgos

lkar@naftemporki.gr

An ambitious project to create an exclusive and upscale resort on the private isle once owned by Aristotle Onassis moved another step forward on Wednesday with the publication in Greece's government gazette of a relevant joint ministerial decision - a development that up until recently would have faced a bevy of bureaucratic hurdles.

The investment, billed as totaling 165 million euros, is the brainchild of billionaire Dmitry Rybolovlev, Russia's potash "king", who with his family owns the long-term rights to the verdant islet of Skorpios, just east of the Ionian island of Lefkada.

The ministerial decision comes after the approval of environmental conditions last October, with the next step being the issuance of building permits.

According to the timetable announced by developers, new and refurbished lodgings will be ready by 2024, allowing the Rybolovlev family to exploit the property for lease to other high-end holiday-makers or for events.

The complex will reportedly include facilities able to host up to 250 visitors at a time.

Rybolovlev, the owner of the AS Monaco football team, essentially purchased the isle in 2013 along with his eldest daughter. At the time and since then, the Rybolovlev family never concealed the fact that they wanted to improve and exploit the property, while still using it for their personal vacations and getaways.

The investment vehicle is called Mykinai S.A.