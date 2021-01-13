Covid-19 outbreak: Slow reduction in related figures continues on Wed.

Single-day new confirmed Covid-19 infections continued to ease on Wednesday, with related fatalities and the number of acute cases treated in hospital ICUs slowly dropping, with the Greece now into a two-and-a-half partial nationwide lockdown.

Specifically, 671 new cases were reported.

The number of intubated patients was 340 on Wednesday. The average of this group of patients remained at 68, with 86.5 percent suffering from an underlying condition or above the age of 70.

At the same time, the number of patients that recovered and exited ICUs now exceeds 1,000.

Related deaths over the past 24-hours reached 25, with the death toll in the country since the beginning of the pandemic now at 5,354. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 79, with 95.5 percent suffered from an underling condition or were above the age of 70.