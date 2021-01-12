Greek PM says country has secured double the number of Covid-19 vaccinations than needed

Greece has secured double the number of vaccinations for the Covid-19 virus than required, based on its population, the country's prime minister announced on Tuesday evening. He put the figure at 25 million doses.

Asked during a television interview broadcast by Athens-based Antenna, Premier Kyriakos Mitsotakis said four million people will be vaccinated by the end of March.

He did not specify if the jabs will be conducted only with the Pfizer-BionTech vaccine, or in tandem with one of the other two vaccines now approved by the EU. The former is a two-dose formula, with the second injection coming a month after the first injection.

Mitsotakis also said he believes certain countries and companies will require written proof of a vaccination against Covid-19, when asked about an initiative by Athens to issue an EU-wide vaccination certificate.

The idea will be discussed at an upcoming EU Summit, although the Greek government has signaled - with an eye to the upcoming tourism season - that it does not foreseen requiring such an affirmation for people entering the country.