Free Wi-fi to finally come to Greece's major archaeological sites, museums

Free wi-fi for visitors at a handful of Greece's major archaeological sites and museums - when the latter open to the public after the pandemic lockdown - is finally a reality in the country, years after the service was available in rival tourism and holiday destinations.

The welcome development comes through an agreement with the relevant culture ministry and Cosmote, one of three mobile phone providers in Greece. The agreement was signed this month by Culture and Sports Minister Lina Mendoni and Cosmote CEO Michael Tsamaz.

The goal is free wi-fi for 25 sites, a project worth three million euros.