Greece-based Energean has announced the purchase of the 50-percent stake held by multinational Total in the Block 2 sea region in the Ionian Sea, off western mainland Greece, for the purpose of hydrocarbon exploration.

With the recent purchase by Edison E&P, Energean now holds a 75-percent stake in Block 2 and retains management of the concession contract.

The remaining 25-percent stake belongs to ATHEX-listed Hellenic Petroleum.